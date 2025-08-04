China’s Largest Aircraft Carrier Hits The Sea; J-15T, J-35 Jets To Be Deployed – A Threat From Taiwan To The Indian Ocean?

Beijing: China has moved its most powerful aircraft carrier, the Fujian Type 003, into open waters. This step marks a milestone for China’s naval development. The ship was built entirely by Chinese engineers. The launch system on the carrier uses electromagnetic catapults, similar to the technology used by the United States. Only two countries have this capability now: the United States and China.

Beijing’s state broadcaster, CCTV, released footage of the aircraft carrier at sea. The video showed flight tests involving the J-15T fighter jet. This aircraft is a newer version of the J-15, which itself is based on the Russian Su-33 design. The J-15T, along with other aircraft such as the stealth J-35, may soon be a regular feature on the carrier. The navy plans to test different types of aircraft onboard, including training planes and surveillance aircraft.

China has two other carriers already: Liaoning and Shandong. With the Fujian, the total rises to three. Another carrier, the Type 004, is under construction. China wants to have at least six carriers in service by 2035. The Fujian, which displaces around 80,000 tons, is heavier than its predecessors but still lighter than the US Navy's largest carriers. The USS Gerald R. Ford, for instance, displaces over 100,000 tons.

The Fujian’s design has a few unique features. Its island structure is shaped to reduce radar detection. The deck supports advanced radar and electronic systems. China says the Fujian can carry 50 to 60 fighter jets. This could reduce the time it takes for China to respond in a crisis.

India, in contrast, is moving more slowly. It operates two carriers: INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. Plans for a third carrier remain uncertain. Some military leaders question the value of large ships in an age of long-range missiles. Former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat supported more submarines instead. India is currently working on six submarines under Project 76.

The IAC-3 or INS Vishal was once considered the next step for India. But the project faced delays. Costs are high. The technology is complex. India has not so far committed to building it. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did say in 2024 that a new carrier would be built. But this may refer to replacing an older ship, not adding a third.

The Chinese navy is moving in a different direction. Officials say the Fujian could enter full service by the end of 2025. Once that happens, China will usually have two active carriers at sea. The third can rotate for repairs.

The Fujian’s launch shows how China plans to expand its presence across oceans. The ship is not limited to nearby waters. It could operate across the Indo-Pacific. Future carriers, including the Type 004, may be nuclear-powered. China also plans to use drones, helicopters and early-warning aircraft alongside its fighters.

The goal is China wants to build a navy that can operate anywhere in the world. The Fujian is a major step toward that future.