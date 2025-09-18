China’s Shaolin Monk Shi Yongxin Stripped Of Title Amid Corruption Allegations

China has launched a stringent crackdown on influential Buddhist monks accused of misappropriating temple funds to amass personal wealth. This move forms part of broader efforts to regulate religious institutions and increase transparency within the rapidly expanding “temple economy” in the country.

The temple economy in China is flourishing, with the sector projected to reach 100 billion yuan by the end of this year, according to The Guardian.

China’s temples have endured a turbulent history over the past eight decades. Many monasteries lost their properties during the 1950s, while several temples suffered damage in the 1960s and 1970s. Following economic reforms in the 1980s, temples regained prominence, relying heavily on government-backed tourism to sustain themselves.

The Shaolin Temple, in particular, became a major emblem of this resurgence and evolved into a lucrative enterprise for monks.

The recent crackdown was triggered after investigations revealed that Shi Yongxin, the head abbot of the Shaolin monastery, had transformed the 1,500-year-old site into a commercial empire worth hundreds of millions of yuan.

In July, Shi, often referred to as the “CEO Monk,” was placed under investigation for alleged fund misappropriation and fathering illegitimate children with multiple women. Within two weeks, he was removed from his post and stripped of his monkhood.

Shi had previously courted controversy in 2015 when the Shaolin Temple proposed building a nearly $300 million complex featuring a golf course, hotel, and kung fu school. During an interview with the BBC that year, he denied allegations of corruption and affairs, stating, “If there were a problem, it would have surfaced long ago.”

Shi is not the sole religious figure implicated in financial misconduct. Earlier in August, a video circulated online showing monks at Lingyin Temple in Hangzhou counting large sums of money.

In a separate case, monk Wu Bing was stripped of his title and investigated in July for allegedly diverting donations intended for vulnerable women and children for his own extravagant lifestyle. Wu reportedly solicited public donations, claiming the funds would support unmarried pregnant women and impoverished children, but is accused of using the money for personal luxury.

China’s crackdown signals a concerted effort to rein in financial abuses within its religious institutions as the temple economy continues to grow.