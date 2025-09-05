China’s Victory Parade Stuns The World: Five Bold Messages The Dragon Sent To Friends And Foes

Beijing: China unleashed one of its most massive military spectacles in decades, displaying everything from nuclear warheads to cutting-edge fighter jets and missiles, in its Victory Day parade on September 3. The show of strength sent ripples across the globe. Leaders from 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, witnessed Beijing’s showcase, which projected not only its military might but a meticulously crafted message to allies, rivals and the global order. Every maneuver and display highlighted that China’s rise is relentless and its strategic influence is steadily expanding.

Message To Japan

The parade marked the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II, carrying a pronounced anti-Japanese undertone.

Chinese analysts state that the event sent a subtle but unmistakable warning to Tokyo, particularly on the sensitive Taiwan issue. Beijing aims to encourage restraint and dissuade Japan from adopting a “Taiwan is Japan’s concern” approach.

Gao Zhikai, professor at Soochow University and deputy director at the China Globalisation Centre, observed that Beijing could have leveraged the occasion to seek a joint statement from attending nations to prevent Tokyo from amending its pacifist constitution and to curb any assertive stance on Taiwan.

A Signal To Taiwan

The parade also delivered a pointed message to Taiwan. Analysts likened Taiwan’s resistance to “an insect attempting to halt a moving chariot”, highlighting the military disparity across the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing framed the Victory Day as a shared historical moment with Taiwan, highlighting Japan’s colonial atrocities, including the killing of 400,000 people in Taiwan, and portraying Taiwan’s current leadership as weak for aligning with Tokyo instead of China.

Show Of Strength To US

Professor Shen Yi of Fudan University described the parade as a defining moment in the shifting global power balance. He said the event showcased China’s military prowess on a global stage, aiming to establish a new strategic stability in U.S.-China relations.

The parade, according to him, embodied China’s doctrine of “winning without fighting”, using the display of power to deter conflict. The signal to the United States was loud and clear: exercise caution and consider closer alignment with Beijing’s policies.

Message To Domestic, Global Audiences

Chinese media highlighted the ideological weight of the parade. An article in Guanchazhe emphasised that “fascism” was defeated not by Britain or the United States, but by China and the Soviet Union, whose sacrifices were historically underappreciated in Pacific War narratives.

The analysts said the parade reinforced China’s role as a key guarantor of post-war global order, asserting that the rise of the Global South is diminishing the dominance of traditional imperialist powers.

The parade also showcased alliances with Russia and North Korea, promoting a multipolar world with China at its centre. Domestically, it fostered national unity and patriotism, while diverting attention from economic challenges.

India’s Calculated Response

India approached the event with strategic caution. Amid growing trade tensions with the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and conducted bilateral meetings with presidens Jinping and Putin but opted out of China’s military parade.

His decision reflects India’s careful balance of engagement and strategic autonomy, signalling a deliberate and measured stance in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.