China Says Brahmaputra Hydropower Project Fully Within Its Sovereignty

Days after India and Bangladesh expressed concern over a dam project on Brahmaputra river in the Chinese territory, Beijing has now said that the project aims to speed up clean energy development and is well within China's sovereignty. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River (known as Brahamputra in India) is fully within its territory.

On being asked about China's views as NGOs have also expressed concerns to the damage to biodiversity and people's livelihoods, Guo said that the project aims to improve people's lives. "To build the hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River is fully within China's sovereignty. The project aims to speed up clean energy development, improve local people's life, and proactively respond to climate change. China acts with a high sense of responsibility in harnessing cross-border rivers, and has rich experience in hydropower projects," he said.

He added that the project follows highest national industrial standards. "The planning, design and construction of this newly announced project strictly follows the highest national industrial standards. The project puts a lot of emphasis on all-round ecological conservation, stays away from multiple environmentally sensitive areas, and vows to preserve the original ecosystem to the largest extent possible," he said.

Guo said that they were in touch with the downstream countries, further claiming that the project will not affect those countries. "The project, once completed, will help prevent and mitigate disasters along the entire Yarlung Zangbo River, and will not adversely affect downstream regions. China is engaged in cooperation with downstream countries on sharing hydrological data, flood prevention and disaster reduction. We have had necessary communication with them on the project, and will continue enhancing cooperation for the benefit of all people along the river basin," he said.

Experts from different countries have expressed deep concern over China's proposed "Great Bend Dam" on the Yarlung Tsangpo which is known as Brahmaputra in Tibet. Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh and senior BJP leader Tapir Gao said, "It is not going to be a dam, but a 'water bomb' to be used against India and other lower riparian countries." (With ANI Inputs)