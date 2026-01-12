China Says ‘This Land Is Ours’: What It Means For CPEC And Kashmir

New Delhi: China responded to questions raised by Indian media about border issues and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasised that the areas where CPEC projects are being constructed are part of China. The country maintained that building infrastructure in its own territory is entirely legitimate.

Officials highlighted that Beijing and Islamabad reached a border agreement in the 1960s, which defined the boundary between the two countries. This agreement was framed under the rights of two sovereign nations. China described the CPEC as an economic cooperation initiative, which is aimed at promoting local economic and social development and improving the livelihoods of people in the region.

Beijing emphasised that the China-Pakistan border agreement and the CPEC do not influence its stand on Kashmir. China’s position on Kashmir is consistent and unchanged.

The CPEC is a key part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which was launched in 2015. Part of the corridor passes through Pakistan-administered Kashmir, a region to which India has raised objections.

China explained that the 1963 border agreement with Pakistan was a valid arrangement between two sovereign nations. It stated that the CPEC is an economic project and has no connection to the Kashmir dispute. China continues to view Kashmir as a bilateral issue at the United Nations and maintains that its official position is stable and unchanged.