China

China says will take action is US undermines its interests in Hong Kong

China warned on Monday (May 25) that it will take countermeasures if the United States insists on undermining its interests regarding Hong Kong, following the latest comments from Washington about possible sanctions over new national security legislation for the city.

Reuters photo

Reuters: China warned on Monday (May 25) that it will take countermeasures if the United States insists on undermining its interests regarding Hong Kong, following the latest comments from Washington about possible sanctions over new national security legislation for the city.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a briefing that the United States is trying to harm China's national security and said Beijing has lodged stern representations with Washington over White House National Security Adviser Robert O' Brien's comments that the security law for Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions.

