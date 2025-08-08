China Set To Equip Pakistan With J-35 Jets – With Both Rivals Boosting Airpower, Is India Falling Behind In The Sky?

New Delhi: Following a four-day military standoff between India and Pakistan this May, the spotlight has turned to the skies. Airpower is once again emerging as a critical element in regional defence postures. While India continues to face delays in modernising its fighter fleet, China is advancing rapidly. It is set to equip Pakistan with its latest fifth-generation J-35 stealth jets.

The move signals a strengthening strategic alignment between Beijing and Islamabad and is prompting serious reflection within India’s defence establishment over its preparedness and future capabilities.

Beijing has invested heavily in next-generation combat aircraft. The Chinese air force is already flying J-20 stealth fighters. Now, the J-35 series is taking shape. The upgraded J-35A variant is next in line to join Chinese squadrons. Work has also begun on sixth-generation prototypes and new unmanned combat platforms.

Islamabad is part of this evolution. In early June, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that his country expects to receive 40 J-35 fighters. These aircraft would mark the next major step in China-Pakistan defence ties.

Pakistan already fields the J-10C, which is developed with Chinese support and fitted with long-range PL-15 air-to-air missiles.

India is tracking these developments. The Indian Air Force is facing a shrinking fleet. As the last MiG-21s near retirement, its squadron strength is expected to fall to 29. The minimum requirement stands at 42. Over the last 10 years, India has inducted only 36 France-made Rafale jets.

On the technology front, India is still searching for its own fifth-generation solution. Talks with the United States over F-35 jets did not progress. President Donald Trump had shown interest in selling them to India. But New Delhi declined. Plans to procure Russia’s Su-57 fighters have also stalled.

This leaves India without a clear timeline for next-generation jet acquisitions. Meanwhile, its adversaries continue to modernise and expand. Defence analysts say this growing gap should not be ignored.

India has taken some steps to upgrade its air force. But the pace remains slow. Experts believe that integrating advanced combat aircraft into the fleet must now become a top priority as regional rivals are not waiting.