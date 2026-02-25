Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020648https://zeenews.india.com/world/china-slams-japan-s-unsc-bid-says-tokyo-is-not-fit-for-permanent-seat-3020648.html
NewsWorldChina slams Japan’s UNSC bid, says Tokyo is ‘not fit’ for permanent seat
CHINA JAPAN UN SECURITY COUNCIL

China slams Japan’s UNSC bid, says Tokyo is ‘not fit’ for permanent seat

China has opposed Japan’s effort to get a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). A senior Chinese envoy at the United Nations stated that Japan does not deserve a permanent seat on the council. The statement came after comments by Japan’s prime minister about Taiwan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 05:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

China slams Japan’s UNSC bid, says Tokyo is ‘not fit’ for permanent seatRepresentative image (Reuters)

New York: Representatives from United Nations member states recently met in New York to discuss the issue of how seats on the UNSC should be allocated and whether the number of members should be increased. During the meeting, China’s permanent representative, Fu Cong, said Japan refuses to acknowledge its past aggressive actions in history and acts in ways that undermine the rules established after World War II.

He went on to allege that Tokyo interferes in the internal affairs of other countries and poses new risks to peace and stability in the region. He concluded that a country acting in this way is not fit to ask for a permanent seat on the Security Council.

Fu Cong also talked about changing the Security Council. He said it should not be a club for only rich and powerful countries. Any changes should not benefit just a few nations. He said developing countries should get more say and representation so that smaller and medium-sized nations with independent policies can take part in the council.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Support for African nations in the council

The Chinese representative said that the historical injustices faced by African countries should be addressed. He said special arrangements should be made in line with the priorities of African nations. He stated that reform should not be limited to present global conditions and that any change should be planned with a strategic and long‑term outlook.

China‑Japan tensions

In recent months, tensions between China and Japan have risen over Taiwan. Japan has described the possibility of a Chinese attack on Taiwan as a threat to its own existence. China has described such comments as a violation of its sovereignty.

Ongoing disputes over islands in the East China Sea, incidents involving military radar targeting and long‑standing historical issues have contributed to a decline in relations between the two countries.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-France Tax Treaty
India changes tax treaty with France, removes MFN clause: What it means
popular indian actors
Most popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: This star tops the list
USS Gerald Ford
USS Gerald R. Ford faces sanitation crisis? Long restroom queues reported
Baramati crash 2026
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA grounds four VSR Aircraft over safety violations
Harry Brook century
Harry Brook shines as England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to storm into semi
Balen Shah
Balen Shah drops China-backed Damak industrial park from election manifesto
Harry Brook
Harry Brook creates history in T20 World Cup as England storm into semi finals
trending viral video
Rs 500, Rs 1000's forgotten notes: Woman hides away money, finds years later
Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor
One corridor, two trains: Inside India’s Delhi-Meerut RRTS breakthrough
Technology
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Leaks: Upgraded 24MP selfie camera, A20 chip Tipped