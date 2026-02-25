New York: Representatives from United Nations member states recently met in New York to discuss the issue of how seats on the UNSC should be allocated and whether the number of members should be increased. During the meeting, China’s permanent representative, Fu Cong, said Japan refuses to acknowledge its past aggressive actions in history and acts in ways that undermine the rules established after World War II.

He went on to allege that Tokyo interferes in the internal affairs of other countries and poses new risks to peace and stability in the region. He concluded that a country acting in this way is not fit to ask for a permanent seat on the Security Council.

Fu Cong also talked about changing the Security Council. He said it should not be a club for only rich and powerful countries. Any changes should not benefit just a few nations. He said developing countries should get more say and representation so that smaller and medium-sized nations with independent policies can take part in the council.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Support for African nations in the council

The Chinese representative said that the historical injustices faced by African countries should be addressed. He said special arrangements should be made in line with the priorities of African nations. He stated that reform should not be limited to present global conditions and that any change should be planned with a strategic and long‑term outlook.

China‑Japan tensions

In recent months, tensions between China and Japan have risen over Taiwan. Japan has described the possibility of a Chinese attack on Taiwan as a threat to its own existence. China has described such comments as a violation of its sovereignty.

Ongoing disputes over islands in the East China Sea, incidents involving military radar targeting and long‑standing historical issues have contributed to a decline in relations between the two countries.