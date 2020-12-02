हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chang'e-5

China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks

In a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, China has successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon`s surface.

China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks

BEIJING: China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon`s surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported. China launched its Chang`e-5 probe on November 24.

The uncrewed mission, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, aims to collect lunar material to help scientists learn more about the moon`s origins. The mission will attempt to collect 2 kg (4-1/2 lbs) of samples in a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain known as Oceanus Procellarum, or "Ocean of Storms".

If the mission is completed as planned, it would make China the third nation to have retrieved lunar samples after the United States and the Soviet Union.

The lander vehicle that touched down on the moon`s surface was one of several spacecraft deployed by the Chang`e-5 probe. Upon landing, the lander vehicle is supposed to drill into the ground with a robotic arm, then transfer its soil and rock samples to an ascender vehicle that would lift off and dock with an orbiting module.

State broadcaster CCTV said it would start collecting samples on the lunar surface in the next two days. The samples would be transferred to a return capsule for the trip back to Earth, landing in China`s Inner Mongolia region.

Live TV

China made its first lunar landing in 2013. In January last year, the Chang`e-4 probe touched down on the far side of the moon, the first space probe from any nation to do so.

Tags:
Chang'e-5China lunar missionChang`e-5 probe
Next
Story

Mystery monolith vanishes in Romania; alien action or local prank?
  • 94,62,809Confirmed
  • 1,37,621Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M51S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, Dec 01, 2020