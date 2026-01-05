China Ties, Trump’s Tariffs And Elections In Nepal And Bangladesh: What Lies Ahead For India

New Delhi: Over the past year, global politics has shown signs of a change that has begun to question the long-standing world order. There is a growing sense that the international system is moving into a new phase, with major powers trying to change rules, alliances and influence.

In this changing landscape, the question for India is about its place in the world. Is the country merely adjusting to global currents as they emerge or has it reached a stage where it can actively decide outcomes and influence the direction of global politics?

Closer to home, the general elections scheduled in Bangladesh and Nepal in 2026 are not routine political events within the two countries. These polls are linked to South Asia’s stability, India’s security concerns and the broader balance of power in the region. Nepal is set to vote on March 5, 2026, while Bangladesh will go to the polls on February 12 the same year.

The main issue for New Delhi is whether it can strengthen a policy based on trust, cooperation and long-term partnership in its neighbourhood. The outcome of these elections could determine whether India gets an opportunity to reset strained ties or faces further complications along its borders.

Beyond South Asia, the war between Russia and Ukraine has expanded far beyond Europe. It has turned into a global test of energy supply chains, food security and international norms. India has so far followed a path centred on dialogue, balance and strategic autonomy.

The challenge now is whether this approach can hold over time or whether a moment will arrive when India is forced to take a clearer position.

India has consistently argued for a multipolar world order, one where power is not concentrated in the hands of a few nations. The question is whether this idea can move beyond theory and take a form in reality.

At the centre of this debate lie India’s relations with China. The two countries are interconnected economically, but tensions along the border and rising strategic mistrust continue to cast a shadow. Channels of communication are open, but confidence is fragile.

India’s foreign policy on the economic front is also entering a new phase. Efforts are underway to secure free trade agreements with multiple countries. At the same time, trade ties with the United States, despite their potential, are facing growing strain.

India And The United States

When Donald Trump began his second term as the US president earlier last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first four global leaders to meet him. During that meeting, he described the Indian prime minister as a great friend. In recent months, however, the warmth that marked their interactions during the US president’s first term has appeared to fade.

Against this backdrop, the Trump administration imposed two sets of tariffs on India. One was linked to trade issues, while the other was tied to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The combined tariffs now stand at 50 percent, the highest imposed by the United States on any Asian country.

Earlier, a 25 percent tariff had already been announced. This was followed by an additional 25 percent levy after India continued buying Russian oil, a move that drew strong displeasure from Washington.

Most important question this year is the direction in which India-US relations move. India’s trade negotiations with the European Union (EU) have progressed. Talks with Australia are advancing, agreements with New Zealand and Oman are already in place and a deal with the United Kingdom has been finalised.

If agreements with the EU and eventually the United States also materialise, it could bring much-needed stability for India. January is seen as a crucial period, especially with a proposed visit to the EU. Any movement on a trade agreement during this time could set a positive tone for early 2026.

Politically, India’s biggest focus in 2026 will have to be its relationship with the United States. Tensions have surfaced over New Delhi’s oil purchases from Russia, and recent events have highlighted the limits of diplomatic support. During a brief military confrontation between India and Pakistan, New Delhi had hoped its partners would openly back it, but that did not happen.

The United States is India’s largest trading partner, and expanding trade further will be difficult without strong ties with Washington.

Elections In Bangladesh, Nepal

In recent years, India’s relations with both Bangladesh and Nepal have lacked the earlier ease. The elections in these countries raise a question whether new governments could open the door for rebuilding trust and cooperation.

There is also the issue of whether India can use these political transitions to restore confidence and strengthen ties across its neighbourhood. As for Pakistan, expectations of a major breakthrough in relations during 2026 are low, with present dynamics likely to continue.

The Bangladesh election is particularly important for India, especially in light of concerns over incidents involving minorities there. New Delhi should make an effort to engage with whichever government comes to power. While relations were strong during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, India committed a strategic mistake in failing to build links with opposition parties. A once-close neighbour has drifted away, and bringing that relationship back is essential.

India’s ties with Nepal too have fluctuated over time. Public resentment and negative sentiment towards India within Nepal must be addressed by New Delhi itself through consistent engagement.

India’s Broader Strategy

Despite difficult global conditions, India’s economic fundamentals are relatively strong. Growth rates are healthy, per capita income is rising and the country represents a vast market. At the same time, India does not control global supply chains in the way China does and lacks the ability to use trade as leverage in the same manner.

There is a need for diversification in both foreign and trade policy. Relying too heavily on a single country can create vulnerabilities, while maintaining multiple partnerships offers resilience.

India’s diplomatic strength has always come from its ability to balance relationships, whether with Russia, the United States or China.

Beijing cannot be ignored. Its growing role in critical minerals, defence production and global supply chains makes it a central factor in regional stability. From a South Asian perspective, China’s expanding presence around India adds to uncertainty and pressure.

India has no option to align fully with Russia and the United States. The present American trade agenda, which is driven by the ‘Make America Great Again’ approach, has led to tariffs being imposed across the board, without distinction between allies and adversaries.

While Indian exporters have not so far suffered major losses, reducing tariffs through negotiations with the United States before March is seen as critical.

China, Trump And A Multipolar Future

India should strive for long-term stability in its relationship with China, while actively pushing for better market access to address the trade imbalance. A closer coordination between India, China and Russia has the potential to become foundation for a genuinely multipolar world.

At the same time, dealing with Donald Trump has become a defining test of foreign policy for many countries. In the current climate, managing his personality-driven approach is unavoidable. Failure to do so can put any country’s foreign policy under strain.

During Joe Biden’s presidency, the United States worked with allies, including India, Europe, Japan and South Korea, particularly in balancing China. The recent reception given to Pakistan’s leadership in Washington gives signs of warming ties between Washington and Islamabad. However, such shifts may not be permanent.

India is not formally allied with either the United States or Russia. It operates through strategic partnerships, a framework that appeared particularly strong during the Biden years, including the 2023 state visit invitation extended to Prime Minister Modi.

In the end, all global leaders have their egos, but handling Trump is the toughest challenge. For India, the question is not whether it must be done, but how well it can be managed and for how long.