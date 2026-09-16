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7 Crores for minutes in space: Inside the luxury suborbital tourism package launching through Chinese platforms

A Chinese travel platform has launched a space tourism package priced at roughly 7 crore rupees, offering a 90-minute suborbital flight with Virgin Galactic.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 10:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
7 Crores for minutes in space: Inside the luxury suborbital tourism package launching through Chinese platforms
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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7 Crores for minutes in space: Inside the luxury suborbital tourism package launching through Chinese platforms
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