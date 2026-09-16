/7 Crores for minutes in space: Inside the luxury suborbital tourism package launching through Chinese platforms

A major Chinese online travel platform has introduced a space tourism package priced at approximately 5.1 million yuan—roughly 7 crore rupees—offering wealthy travelers a brief suborbital experience. The 90-minute journey includes a few minutes of zero gravity and a commercial astronaut certificate, though it excludes international travel expenses and visa costs.
The six-day program is structured to prepare civilian participants physically and mentally before embarking on the actual flight.
Pre-flight training: The first four days involve rigorous preparation, including simulator sessions, high-G force training, parabolic flights, and emergency drills.
The launch: On the fifth day, travelers head to Spaceport America in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to board an air-launched space flight.
The experience: Passengers experience a brief window of weightlessness and view Earth through 17 spacecraft windows before returning to Earth.
Market demand and virgin Galactic's operations
Despite the astronomical price tag, early interest has been swift as private aerospace companies scale up commercial operations.
Early bookings: Travel chatbot data indicates that multiple clients have already booked slots for the upcoming 2027 program departures.
Global sales: Virgin Galactic continues to record hundreds of global bookings as it transitions toward its upcoming Delta-class spacecraft fleet.
Expanding industry: While US firms like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin currently dominate the market, private Chinese aerospace startups are also developing domestic suborbital vehicles for future tourist flights.
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