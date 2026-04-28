China under pressure? US turns to India in New Indo-Pacific strategy, Pentagon breaks silence

Washington: As competition with China in the Indo-Pacific intensifies, the United States has described India as an important partner in its regional strategy. Senior American military officials have said defence cooperation between the two countries has expanded across several areas, including naval security, intelligence sharing and joint military exercises.

US Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo told lawmakers that relations with India are among Washington’s priorities. He said defence ties between the two countries are expanding and have become one of the closest military partnerships for the United States.

He said cooperation now extends to maritime security, intelligence coordination and underwater domain awareness. According to him, these areas are becoming more important as both countries look at long-term security challenges in the region.

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MQ-9B drones and expanding defence cooperation

He also referred to India’s plan to acquire MQ-9B drones from the United States. These drones are built for long-range surveillance and used in both maritime monitoring and strategic missions.

The talks around the drones come as both sides continue to expand defence technology cooperation, including joint training and operational coordination in sensitive regions.

India’s role in South Asia

Paparo described India as a source of stability in South Asia. He said India is maintaining balance in its region while also expanding its presence in the Indian Ocean.

He pointed to New Delhi’s investments in Sri Lanka and agreements with Mauritius, saying these steps are aimed at improving maritime cooperation and ensuring that important infrastructure is outside the influence of hostile powers.

Quad cooperation, joint exercises

The US official also highlighted India’s role in the Quad, which includes the United States, India, Japan and Australia. The platform works on maintaining a free, secure and balanced Indo-Pacific region.

He said joint exercises such as the Malabar naval drills are helping improve coordination between the four countries. These exercises also support shared training and operational readiness among the partner nations.

China, Russia and North Korea under scrutiny

Paparo also raised concerns over China’s military activities and its growing ties with Russia and North Korea. He said these developments are creating complex security challenges in the region.

At the same time, he said the United States sees its partners and allies as its main strategic strength in the Indo-Pacific.

He also said that India continues to deal with tensions with Pakistan, where recent military situations have gone beyond traditional areas of dispute. Despite this, he said India is committed to strengthening its defence readiness and maintaining deterrence at a regional level.

US lawmakers on trust in alliances

During the hearing, US lawmaker Adam Smith said that maintaining trust in the Asia-Pacific region depends on strong partnerships. He said the United States must reassure its allies that it will stand with them when needed.

The comments highlight the growing strategic alignment between Washington and New Delhi as both countries continue to expand cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.