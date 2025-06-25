Advertisement
CHINA MOSQUITO DRONE

China Unveils ‘Mosquito Drone’: A Silent Spy That Fits In Your Palm

Despite its miniature size, this drone carries significant potential for intelligence gathering.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 04:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
China Unveils ‘Mosquito Drone’: A Silent Spy That Fits In Your Palm China's micro drone (Photo: X)

New Delhi: Chinese scientists have unveiled a remarkable development in drone miniaturization – a mosquito-sized reconnaissance drone crafted at the National University of Defence Technology in Hunan province. Displayed on CCTV‑7 by student researcher Liang Hexiang, this tiny machine measures just 1.3 cm in length, boasts delicate leaf-shaped wings and even features three hair-thin legs.

Operated via a smartphone, it mimics insect flight with surprising precision. Despite its miniature size, this drone carries significant potential for intelligence gathering. In military operations, it could quietly cruise through enemy lines, gathering visuals or audio without detection.

First-response teams might use it to explore collapsed structures, seek out survivors tucked deep within debris or assess hazardous environments before sending in personnel. Environmental scientists could deploy it to track air quality or water conditions in remote or dangerous zones.

The design reflects a growing focus on micro-drones in both military and civilian sectors. However, these tiny marvels come with limitations: low payload capacity and short battery life restrict how much they can carry or how long they can stay airborne.

Yet research continues to advance rapidly. As mini-batteries improve and sensor technology shrinks, these fingertip-sized devices may soon carry thermal cameras, chemical sensors, or even stealth communication gear.

Ultimately, this mosquito drone points toward a future where intelligence gathering becomes smaller, quieter and far more intricate. Rather than a flashy military showcase, it hints at subtler shifts in how nations monitor environments, secure battlefields and respond to disasters.

