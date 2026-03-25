China unveils swarm drone launcher, can fire 96 deep-strike drones in sync with central AI command: Report

As the world witnesses the power of drones in the ongoing US-Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine war, China has showcased an advanced system that can fire multiple drones at once through an AI-enabled operating system, said Chinese state media reports. Thus, all drones can be controlled by a single system being operated by a single individual. The Atlas drone swarm operations system can fire 96 strike drones within minutes.

The new drone swarm combat system includes three main parts — the Swarm-2 ground combat vehicle, a command vehicle, and a support unit, according to state media reports, reported CCTV News.

Video footage shows the launch vehicle carrying the logo of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation.

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The Swarm-2 system was first shown at Airshow China 2024 in Zhuhai. Each ground vehicle can carry and launch up to 48 fixed-wing drones. A command vehicle can control as many as 96 drones at the same time.

These drones are designed for multiple roles. They can carry cameras for surveillance, weapons for strikes, or equipment for communication support. Depending on the mission, they can be grouped and used in different combinations.

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In a recent test, three similar targets were placed in a strike zone. The system quickly scanned the area and identified the main command target on its own. It then launched drones, which tracked the target mid-air and hit it with precision, reported Global Times.

The launch process is carefully timed. One drone is released every three seconds. This helps maintain safe distance and avoids collisions.

The system also allows flexibility in how drones are deployed. Surveillance drones can go first to gather information. Electronic warfare drones can follow to disrupt the enemy. Attack drones can then move in for strikes. This step-by-step approach helps in handling different combat situations.

Using swarm intelligence, nearly 100 drones can form tight formations within a short time. They can adjust their positions automatically, even in changing air conditions, reducing the risk of crashing into each other.

Each drone is equipped with advanced software that acts like a “smart brain.” This allows them to communicate, share data, and stay coordinated during operations.

Despite the complexity, the system can be managed by a single operator. Controlling dozens of drones is compared to flying many kites using one line.

The swarm also includes drones of different sizes. This adds more flexibility and strength to the overall system.