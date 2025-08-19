China Urges India To View Each Other As Partners Amid Trump’s Trade Wars

China, in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's tariffs, said unilateral actions threaten free trade and urged India to see it as a partner and not a rival and work together for peace, trust and joint development.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 10:52 AM IST | Source: Bureau