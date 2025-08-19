China Urges India To View Each Other As Partners Amid Trump’s Trade Wars
China, in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's tariffs, said unilateral actions threaten free trade and urged India to see it as a partner and not a rival and work together for peace, trust and joint development.
Trending Photos
China, in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's tariffs, said unilateral actions threaten free trade and urged India to see it as a partner and not a rival and work together for peace, trust and joint development.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement