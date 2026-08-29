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Darkening waters and a ticking dam: China issues urgent warning to Nepal over unstable Lende river lake

China issued an urgent warning to Nepal as an unstable glacial lake formed on the Lende River threatens a secondary outburst, adding to a rising death toll from recent flash floods.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 12:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Darkening waters and a ticking dam: China issues urgent warning to Nepal over unstable Lende river lake
Image Credit: China issues urgent warning to Nepal over unstable Lende river lake.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Darkening waters and a ticking dam: China issues urgent warning to Nepal over unstable Lende river lake
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