/Darkening waters and a ticking dam: China issues urgent warning to Nepal over unstable Lende river lake

China has issued an urgent warning to Nepal, alerting authorities that an unstable temporary lake formed along the Lende River basin could burst at any moment. Chinese hydrologists noted that the water within the blocked reservoir is rapidly darkening in color, signaling structural degradation of the natural debris dam. If the makeshift barrier collapses completely, modeling estimates indicate that water discharge volumes could surge up to 500 cubic meters per second down the river valley.
The hazardous reservoir formed in the wake of the catastrophic flash floods that struck the Nepal-Tibet border region earlier this week.
Glacial collapse: A massive high-altitude glacial rupture dislodged millions of tons of rock, ice, and mud down mountain slopes.
Natural blockage: This heavy debris choked narrow river channels at the confluence of China's Chochen River and Nepal's Purepu River, creating a towering natural dam.
Rapid accumulation: By Friday, satellite monitoring and drone assessments confirmed that roughly 2.5 million cubic meters of water had pooled behind the blockage.
While the prospect of a dam breach triggers widespread panic, Chinese water resource simulations offer a measured outlook on potential downstream impacts.
Contained channels: According to predictive flood models, even if a partial or total rupture occurs, the resulting surge is expected to stay largely within primary riverbanks.
Controlled spillover: Officials noted that a portion of the water began naturally overflowing into the Lende, Khola, and Trishuli river systems on Friday afternoon at manageable levels.
Continuous monitoring: Both nations continue tracking the site via satellite feed to detect any sudden changes in structural integrity or inflow velocity.
The new lake warning compounds an already devastating humanitarian crisis across the Himalayan region.
Rising casualties: The confirmed death toll from Wednesday's initial flash floods has climbed to 626 individuals in Nepal, alongside seven reported fatalities in Tibet.
Heightened vigilance: Emergency response services remain on maximum alert as communities struggle to recover from widespread infrastructure destruction.
Although current water flows remain within manageable thresholds, disaster management authorities urge residents and travelers near the Lende and Trishuli river corridors to stay clear of riverbanks until the natural dam stabilizes completely.
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