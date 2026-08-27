/China warns Nepal of fresh flood likely in 3 days due to barrier lake

A barrier lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal faces a high risk of breaching over the next three days, Global Times reported, citing Chinese authorities on Thursday. The warning comes after catastrophic flash floods in the China-Nepal border region killed hundreds and left thousands missing.
China’s Ministry of Water Resources said the lake had accumulated around 2 million cubic metres of water by Thursday morning and was already overflowing. State broadcaster CCTV reported that an additional 3 million cubic metres of water could flow into the lake over the next three days, significantly increasing the risk of a breach.
The ministry said it was closely monitoring the lake while conducting flood simulations and risk assessments to prepare for a potential breach and facilitate emergency rescue efforts.
A glacier collapse in Tibet triggered devastating flash floods and mudslides along the China-Nepal border. Authorities in both countries have reported at least 273 deaths and more than 1,300 people missing, although the figures vary among agencies due to differences in data collection, verification and coordination.
In Nepal, police reported at least 270 deaths and 826 people missing. The National Tourism Board later stated that 517 of those missing were foreigners, including tourists and pilgrims in the region. India accounts for the highest number of missing foreign nationals, with 288 people reported missing, most of whom were believed to have been travelling towards Mount Kailash, a sacred Hindu pilgrimage site. The United States reported 65 missing, Malaysia 51, Ukraine 53, Australia 35 and Britain 33.
In China, state media reported three deaths and 558 people missing in Gyirong County in Tibet, including 260 foreign nationals. China’s foreign ministry also said nearly 100 Chinese citizens were missing on the Nepalese side.
Chinese authorities have deployed emergency responders, People’s Liberation Army personnel, engineering teams, telecom operators and relief organisations to the affected areas. Rescue teams are confronting difficult terrain, continued rainfall and the threat of further secondary disasters.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.