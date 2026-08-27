/China warns Nepal of fresh flood likely in 3 days due to barrier lake

In Nepal, police reported at least 270 deaths and 826 people missing. The National Tourism Board later stated that 517 of those missing were foreigners, including tourists and pilgrims in the region. India accounts for the highest number of missing foreign nationals, with 288 people reported missing, most of whom were believed to have been travelling towards Mount Kailash, a sacred Hindu pilgrimage site. The United States reported 65 missing, Malaysia 51, Ukraine 53, Australia 35 and Britain 33.