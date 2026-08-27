Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /China warns Nepal of fresh flood likely in 3 days due to barrier lake

China warns Nepal of fresh flood likely in 3 days due to barrier lake

China has warned Nepal of a potential fresh flood threat within three days as a barrier lake near the Chhochen Khola-Purepu Tsangpo confluence risks breaching amid the devastating China-Nepal border floods.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 07:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
China warns Nepal of fresh flood likely in 3 days due to barrier lake
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Questions over cause of Nepal flash flood: What is known so far?
2
3
4
5