China's reckless expansion of its nuclear arsenal has crossed a dangerous threshold, with Beijing now openly preparing for what experts warn could be "nuclear blackmail" against any nation, including India, that dares to challenge its territorial ambitions.

China Shows Its Nuclear Teeth

During a provocative military parade on September 3 at Tiananmen Square, China brazenly showcased three missiles capable of carrying nuclear payloads in what can only be described as a calculated act of intimidation. The JL-1 air-launched ballistic missile, the JL-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, and the DF-61 surface-to-surface intercontinental missile, together forming China's newly developed "nuclear triad," represent Beijing's evolving capability to rain nuclear destruction from air, land, and sea.

This isn't military modernization; it's preparation for nuclear coercion on a scale the world hasn't seen since the Cold War. Previously, China lacked the capability to conduct airborne nuclear strikes; that dangerous gap has now been filled, dramatically escalating the threat Beijing poses to its neighbors and the entire Indo-Pacific region.

China's Nuclear Shield For Conventional Aggression

Make no mistake about Beijing's strategic calculation: these nuclear weapons aren't just for deterrence, they're designed to enable China to wage conventional war "safely" by deterring any meaningful international response. The target? Democratic Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province to be conquered by force if necessary.

Eric Heginbotham, a principal research scientist at MIT's Security Studies Program, warned that China's advanced tactical nuclear weapons, like the DF-26, provide a "more credible" deterrent compared to strategic weapons and allow China to wage conventional war with greater confidence, facing less risk of a US nuclear response over Taiwan.

Nuclear Intimidation Comes To Asia

The Chinese Communist Party has been taking notes. Yang Tai-yuan, chairman of the Secure Taiwan Associate Corporation, warned that Beijing appears to have learned the art of nuclear intimidation from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where Moscow's nuclear threats successfully deterred direct NATO intervention despite massive conventional support for Kyiv.

"The Chinese Communist Party may have drawn lessons on nuclear intimidation from Russia during the Ukraine conflict and could threaten to deploy tactical nuclear weapons against major powers that get involved in its regional disputes, including those in the Taiwan Strait," Yang cautioned.

This isn't theoretical speculation; it's a playbook China is preparing to execute. If the United States were to dispatch troops to defend Taiwan, China could deploy its tactical nuclear arsenal to intimidate American forces in the western Pacific, effectively daring Washington to risk nuclear escalation over an island Beijing claims as its own.

The Global Stakes: Democracy Versus Nuclear Blackmail

This isn’t just about Taiwan or Asia-Pacific security; it’s a test of whether dictators can use nuclear weapons to protect conventional attacks. If China takes Taiwan while deterring international intervention through nuclear threats, other nuclear-armed leaders may copy this strategy to expand their territory.

What Does This Mean For India?

While China is focused on Taiwan, India cannot be complacent. Beijing’s nuclear-backed aggression could easily target any neighbor, including India, along the disputed Line of Actual Control.

China’s nuclear expansion isn’t just about Taiwan; it aims to create room for regional aggression. India must recognize that China is no longer relying solely on conventional forces; it is building a nuclear arsenal to conduct regional conflicts without fearing intervention.

(With ANI Inputs)