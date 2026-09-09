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China's threat note exposed: Philippines defence minister shames Beijing live at Seoul security forum

Philippines-China Seoul Forum Incident: After reading the Chinese note, the Philippine defence minister turned to the audience and said, “How can you engage with a country at an international forum when it disrespects the very people hosting that forum? How can you expect to deal with China in a civilised manner?”

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 10:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
China's threat note exposed: Philippines defence minister shames Beijing live at Seoul security forum
Image Credit: Philippine defence minister reads China’s secret note during speech in Seoul. (Photo: Screen Grab)

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