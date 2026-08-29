/The final stand of missing officer Huang Peng: Viral footage captures the Chinese border guard who refused to flee without the public

A Chinese border police officer has been celebrated as a hero after footage taken in real-time showed him standing firm while directing civilians to safety before a deadly mudslide buried the Gyirong Port in a matter of seconds. The officer's name was Huang Peng, and he stayed at his post directing civilians from the scene before the wall of water and debris hit the port.
Footage showing his heroic last stand against the natural disaster has been shared widely on various social media platforms.
Details about the officer emerging from state media and commentators depict a devoted police man who sacrificed his life in the line of duty for the safety of civilians.
Years of service: Born in November 1991 in Chongqing, Huang had been working at the Gyirong Port Immigration Post in the Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region for 13 years.
Viral surveillance footage: His actions have been recorded on viral surveillance footage shared widely on X by journalists such as Shen Shiwei and Li Jingjing. The footage shows him frantically gesturing to make people flee before the slurry wave hits.
Now we know the hero's name is Huang Peng. Born in 1991, he has been working at China's Gyirong Port for 13 years.— Shen Shiwei (@shen_shiwei) August 28, 2026
When devastating mudslides hit the China-Nepal border, Huang had directed civilians to evacuate to safe places, until his very last… https://t.co/yIUVYBh9DP pic.twitter.com/HJUF5JcyUs
Global tributes: Numerous commentaries and online users have flooded social media with tributes and mourned the loss of the heroic officer and honored his heroic actions.
The calamity that hit the Gyirong Port immigration station also dealt a hard blow to pilgrims who were traveling back home from a spiritual pilgrimage.
Missing groups: Up to 80 Indians are missing from the port. This includes 77 pilgrims who had just returned from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and three officials of the Isha Foundation.
Appeal by Sadhguru: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has released an emotional video mourning the loss and calling upon the Chinese authorities to allow him and volunteers into Gyirun to assist with the rescue efforts.
Trapped at the border: The pilgrims were trapped at the Gyirun immigration post when the unexpected deluge occurred disrupting transport routes within the Himalayan region.
The natural disaster that led to the calamity at Gyirun Port was not an earthquake as was originally suspected but a massive glacial collapse.
Seismic effects: The collapse of the glacier registered on USGS monitors as a magnitude 5.2 seismic event and unleashed millions of tons of mud, ice, and rock downstream.
Rising casualties: The combined flash floods across Nepal and Tibet have claimed hundreds of lives, with thousands still missing as rescue teams combat dangerous secondary flooding risks.
Digital recovery efforts: In Nepal, authorities have implemented QR-linked databases for recovered remains to help families identify missing loved ones as morgues reach maximum capacity.
While recovery operations face constant setbacks from unstable temporary lakes and blocked terrain, the selfless actions of officers like Huang Peng provide a poignant reminder of human courage amidst overwhelming tragedy.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.