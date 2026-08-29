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  • /The final stand of missing officer Huang Peng: Viral footage captures the Chinese border guard who refused to flee without the public

The final stand of missing officer Huang Peng: Viral footage captures the Chinese border guard who refused to flee without the public

Chinese border police officer Huang Peng is missing after staying behind to evacuate civilians during a catastrophic flash flood at the Gyirong Port, where dozens of Indian pilgrims remain unaccounted for.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
The final stand of missing officer Huang Peng: Viral footage captures the Chinese border guard who refused to flee without the public
Image Credit: The final stand of missing officer Huang Peng.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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