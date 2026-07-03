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Chinese national charged in Boston women trafficking case

Liu was arrested in the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on July 8.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 07:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 07:17 AM IST
Chinese national charged in Boston women trafficking case
Image Credit: ANI

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