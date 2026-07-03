/Chinese national charged in Boston women trafficking case

Federal prosecutors said Zengzeng Liu, also known as "Bella," 40, of Flushing, New York, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on one count of knowingly persuading an individual to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution and three counts of using facilities of interstate or foreign commerce in aid of racketeering enterprises. Liu was arrested in the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on July 8.