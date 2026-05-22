SHOCK CLAIM: Waitress standing behind Elon Musk at Beijing state banquet is actually a highly decorated PLA major, says report

Chinese spy: One sensational claim about espionage has been made on social media following the recent high-level diplomatic meeting of US President Donald Trump with the Chinese leadership. According to an independent blogger, China may have employed covert Chinese military officers to spy on the delegation, as well as billionaire businessman and technology leader Elon Musk.

At the CCP's state banquet honoring President Trump @realDonaldTrump, standing next to Elon Musk @elonmusk was Cheng Cheng (程诚), a member of the Chinese Communist Party, a battalion commander in the PLA Honor Guard Ceremonial Brigade… https://t.co/Xsrk4QKuiM pic.twitter.com/1SMKJI1Mye May 20, 2026

In a series of social media posts about China politics, Jennifer Zeng, whose blog has been famous for her alternative take on China's political affairs, alleged that one particular server standing immediately behind Musk at the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) grand state banquet is a highly decorated and active military officer working undercover.

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The espionage claim: Major 'in disguise' behind Elon Musk

According to Zeng, the server assigned to attend to the VIP guests, including President Trump and tech tycoon Elon Musk, at the grand Chinese banquet is one particular server whose identical image is now going around Chinese social media websites, but now in full military gear.

As per the claims made by Zeng on social media posts, the woman behind Musk was recognized as Major Cheng Cheng. Cheng Cheng is a senior member of the elite battalion command who is involved with the PLA's Honor Guard Ceremonial Brigade.

Jennifer Zeng's espionage claim

Location ----> Great Hall of the People, Beijing (State Banquet)

High-Value Target ----> Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Operative Alleged ----> Major Cheng Cheng (Elite Battalion Commander, PLA)

Disguise Used ----> Traditional red banquet waitress uniform

Suspicion Raised ----> Covert surveillance and hidden weapon concealment

In her next, extremely conjectural post on social media, Zeng took the conspiracy theories to new levels by claiming "I think Cheng Cheng had a gun or something under her red dress."

Weaponising social media: Previous eyebrow-raising conspiracy theories

Zeng's espionage claims on social media come in no small part due to the fact that the writer is no stranger to weaponising social media against Chinese authorities. Back in 2023, she triggered another debate over the alleged CCP-led geopolitical operation, where the aim was the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. In this case, she accused the Chinese of attempting "to frame India, creating discord."

A pattern of eyebrow-raising allegations

This isn't the first time Zeng has weaponised social media to point fingers at Beijing's intelligence apparatus for geopolitical friction. In 2023, she sparked a separate diplomatic debate by suggesting that the CCP orchestrated the high-profile assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. In that instance, she argued that China's intelligence goal "was to frame India, creating discord between India and the West."

A tense showdown: Historic precedents of covert tactics

While international media outlets have not been able to independently verify the authenticity of Zeng's claims, security experts note that the alleged tactics align with historical patterns of Chinese intelligence gathering.

Western delegation security directives

Cyber Security ----> Team Trump dumps local Chinese digital passes.

Hardware Safety ----> Routine deployment of temporary burner phones.

Physical Space ----> High friction between American Secret Service & PLA security.

The Chinese government has not issued any official statement regarding the viral "spy waitress" theory. However, the claims highlight the intense underlying tension, deep-seated mistrust, and cyber concerns that shadowed the historic summit between Washington and Beijing behind closed doors.

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