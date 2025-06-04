'Agroterrorism Weapon': How Chinese Scientists Smuggled Toxic Biological Pathogen Into US?

In a case the US Department of Justice has labeled as a possible threat to national security, two Chinese nationals have been charged with allegedly seeking to import a poisonous agricultural fungus into the United States—a move authorities indicate could amount to agroterrorism.

The suspects, Yunqing Jian, 33, who is in U.S. custody, and Zunyong Liu, 34, whose location is not known, were indicted on counts of conspiracy, smuggling, false statements, and visa fraud. As reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), one of the defendants is also said to be a Chinese Communist Party member.

Fungus With Agroterrorism Potential

At the heart of the inquiry is Fusarium graminearum, a highly virulent fungal pathogen that produces "head blight" in major food crops such as wheat, barley, maize, and rice. The fungus is regarded by agribusiness scientists and security experts to be an emerging agroterrorism threat because of its ruinous effect on world food supply chains.

"This noxious fungus is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year, the Justice Department said in a statement. "Its toxins can cause vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive issues in both humans and livestock."

FBI Director Kash Patel



The individual, Yunqing Jian, is alleged to have smuggled a dangerous fungus called "Fusarium graminearum," which is an… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 3, 2025

Unauthorised Research And National Security Concerns

Federal authorities claimed that the fungus was being imported for illicit research in a University of Michigan lab, where Jian was said to be working. The university did not have the federal licenses necessary to deal in such hazardous biologic agents.

"Protecting America's food supply and agricultural security is what this case is all about," U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr. said. "The two defendants are charged with trying to smuggle a fungus that's been described as a 'potential agroterrorism weapon' into America's heartland."

The FBI also discovered that a scientific paper entitled "Plant-Pathogen Warfare under Changing Climate Conditions" was found on Liu's phone, which further suggested that the suspects might have had the intention to take advantage of climate-related weak points in crop systems.

Broader Implications

The incident highlighted increasing fears of biological threats to farming, most notably those from state-affiliated agents. Though a lesser-publicised aspect of biosecurity, a limitation of agroterrorism, some experts cautioned that diseases such as Fusarium graminearum can devastate entire crops and cause billions of dollars in economic losses, in addition to posing public health consequences.

As the investigation proceeds, federal officials have not dismissed the potential for larger-scale espionage or collaborative schemes to use US research facilities for unauthorised or nefarious biological testing.

The University of Michigan has not released a public comment on the matter.