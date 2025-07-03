Chinese ‘Spy’ Vessel Conducts 51-Day Surveillance Mission In Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea: OSINT Expert

A Chinese research vessel suspected to be a surveillance ship concluded a 51-day deployment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the Arabian Sea, raising renewed concerns in India about China’s growing maritime activities in the region. The Chinese vessel's activity map has been released by a prominent Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) expert, Damien Symon on X. Notably, Simon had earlier shared on X details of damages done to Pakistani airbases by India during Operation Sindoor.

What Expert Revealed

According to Damien Symon, the vessel ‘Da Yang Yi Hao’ entered the Indian Ocean on May 14, 2025, and was tracked operating extensively in the western Indian Ocean, including the Arabian Sea, before exiting the region on July 3.

“The Chinese research vessel 'Da Yang Yi Hao' appears to have concluded its latest deployment to the Indian Ocean Region—arriving in May 2025, the ship was observed operating in the western IOR, Arabian Sea, surveying seafloor ridges and underwater features,” Symon posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Research Vessel Or Spy Ship?

While officially labelled as a scientific research vessel, Indian defence analysts and strategic experts have long argued that such ships are frequently deployed by China to conduct military reconnaissance under the guise of oceanographic surveys.

An Indian Navy official acknowledged that while Chinese research vessels are permitted to operate in international waters, their ability to track and collect electronic signals raises security concerns—particularly when they operate in proximity to strategically sensitive areas.

Concern Within India

The presence of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean has become increasingly routine in recent years, but their activities—especially in sensitive maritime zones such as the Arabian Sea—have alarmed Indian authorities.

Defence analysts have claimed that these so-called research missions are often fronts for underwater mapping and surveillance activities. These kinds of data can be used to support submarine operations or strategic deployments.

The Indian Navy continues to monitor the movement of foreign vessels in the IOR through air and sea surveillance, with an emphasis on detecting dual-use platforms that may threaten India’s maritime interests.