US-Iran war update: CIA uses 'ghost murmur' to hear heartbeat and find missing Colonel 40 miles away

The CIA has just released its newest secret technology during the continuing U.S.-Iranian conflict called "Ghost Murmur." This secret sensory device was used in the dramatic rescue of a downed American pilot hiding from Iranian forces after being hidden for 48 hours.

The impossible rescue in southern Iran

When an F-15E crashed in the southern Iranian highlands, one of the two pilots got away from being captured by Iranian forces by hiding in the shade of a granite cliff in a remote mountain eroded by house-sized boulders. After Iranian soldiers patrolled the area while searching for the pilot and a bounty was placed on his head, the location of the pilot was unknown to U.S. Command until Ghost Murmur was employed.

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Using its ability to locate and track the unique heartbeat of the pilot from approximately 64 km (40 mi) away, another massive rescue operation was executed. Although two additional aircraft were shot down after taking part in the pilot’s extraction, all personnel involved in the extraction of the pilot were recovered, which makes this the first time in history that this new technology has been used to accomplish global success.

What is Ghost Murmur? Understanding quantum tracking

The Ghost Murmur surveillance system was created by Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works. It is an advanced way of doing surveillance using quantum magnetometry, which is different than how normal radars and thermal imaging do theirs; it uses the electromagnetic waves created by the human heart for detection.

The use of micro-threads made from synthetic diamonds makes this new quantum magnetometer capable of detecting a person’s heart pulse much better than the medical heart sensors currently used at hospitals.

With the use of artificial intelligence, the Ghost Murmur can separate out one person’s heartbeat from all the “background noise” found within a large area (crossing a large desert or mountainous terrain).

When experts consider how the system works, they often compare the task of detecting one person in a crowded stadium—imagine trying to listen for someone’s voice (while at the same time) listening to everyone else talking—except the "stadium" they are in measures 1,600 km² and is located in a place with extreme weather, such as regular rain, high winds, or severe heat.

Originally developed as part of a sensor package utilized by Black Hawk helicopters, this new capability is being integrated into the F-35 Lightning II fighter jets by the U.S. military as part of the overall capabilities for the F-35.

While speaking at a recent press conference, President Donald Trump called the CIA’s ability to implement this technology a “game changer.” The following quote gives you some idea of just how difficult it has been to locate Osama Bin Laden: “We always thought he was in there, but it was just a huge mountain range…” He went on to thank the CIA for their “game changer" capabilities in finding Bin Laden approximately 40 miles away from where he was found.

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