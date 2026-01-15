The Central Intelligence Agency, the United States' spy arm, has posted a video on social media targeting people in Asia who could become informers against China. While intelligence agencies look for informers secretly, the CIA video posted on X has multiple meanings - one that it’s up against China at any cost, and second, it’s desperate for Chinese informers.

The X post is from the official CIA account (@CIA) on January 15, 2026. It says in Mandarian, “This video provides the full steps for securely contacting the Central Intelligence Agency. Here are a few things to consider before and during secure contact. The CIA wants to know the truth about China; we are looking for people who know and can tell the truth."

The post includes a 2-minute video (embedded from X's media server) that appears to be a cinematic, spy-thriller-style instructional guide in Chinese, aimed at potential informants or sources with knowledge about China. It emphasizes anonymity, security, and step-by-step methods to contact the CIA without detection.

Based on the video's text as analysed by Grok, the video says, “Themes and Advice in the Video: Preparation and Mindset: Before contacting, assess your situation carefully. Consider if you have valuable information (e.g., on government, military, or economic matters). Weigh risks to yourself and others. The CIA stresses that they protect sources and value truthful, verifiable intel. Security Precautions: Use public WiFi or locations away from home/work (e.g., cafes, libraries) to avoid traceability. Avoid using personal devices, accounts, or networks that could be monitored. Delete browsing history, use incognito modes, and avoid saving passwords. Employ tools like VPNs, Tor browser, or secure proxies to mask your IP and location.”

It further says, “Step-by-Step Contact Methods: Download Tor Browser: Visit torproject.org to get it. Use it to access onion sites for enhanced anonymity. Create Anonymous Accounts: Set up a new email (e.g., via ProtonMail or similar secure providers) or use temporary ones. Avoid linking to personal info. Access CIA Channels: Visit cia.gov/contact-cia (or its onion version). Submit tips via the secure form on the site. For sensitive info, use encrypted messaging or file-sharing tools recommended on the site. What to Provide: Share details like documents, photos, or descriptions. Be specific but concise. The CIA will evaluate and may follow up securely. After Contact: Clear all traces (e.g., delete accounts if possible), monitor for any surveillance, and await potential response.”

The video repeatedly cautions about surveillance risks in restrictive environments (implying China), potential hacking, and the importance of not rushing. It ends with the CIA logo and a call to action: "Contact us securely."

The video's visuals include dramatic scenes of people in urban settings using laptops, phones, and public transport, with blue-toned filters for a covert feel.

This post fits a pattern of CIA public outreach on social media for human intelligence (HUMINT) recruitment, often in multiple languages, targeting specific regions.