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Eleven people killed in civilian plane crash in northeastern France; cause yet to be known

At least 11 people were killed after a civilian aircraft carrying a group of skydivers crashed near Nancy in eastern France on Sunday. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
Eleven people killed in civilian plane crash in northeastern France; cause yet to be known
Image Credit: (X/@jon_delorraine)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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