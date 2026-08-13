Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /‘Claims don’t change reality’: Why Iran rejected Trump’s ‘total control’ claim on Strait of Hormuz

‘Claims don’t change reality’: Why Iran rejected Trump’s ‘total control’ claim on Strait of Hormuz

Tehran says the waterway will not reopen until Washington accepts its demands. The standoff comes as US naval forces step up their presence in the Gulf.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 04:29 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 04:29 AM IST
‘Claims don’t change reality’: Why Iran rejected Trump’s ‘total control’ claim on Strait of Hormuz
Image Credit: (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Claims don’t change reality’: Why Iran rejected Trump’s ‘total control’ claim on Strait of Hormuz
2
3
4
5