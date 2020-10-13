हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Climate change

Climate change poses 'profound threat' to global growth: IMF chief

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told finance ministers meeting on climate change that countries should also ensure their stimulus funding aimed at halting the COVID-19 pandemic should target green investments.

Climate change poses &#039;profound threat&#039; to global growth: IMF chief

WASHINGTON: Climate change poses a serious threat to global growth, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, urging the world`s top emitters to agree on a floor for carbon prices.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told finance ministers meeting on climate change that countries should also ensure their stimulus funding aimed at halting the COVID-19 pandemic should target green investments.

Doing so, she said, could boost global gross domestic product by 0.7% on average in the first 15 years of the recovery.

Tags:
Climate changeInternational Monetary Fund
Next
Story

Facebook updating hate speech policy to ban Holocaust denial, distortion content, says Mark Zuckerberg
  • 71,20,538Confirmed
  • 1,09,150Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT30M52S

DNA: DNA test of Bollywood's 'unprecedented unity' against media