Climate change poses 'profound threat' to global growth: IMF chief

WASHINGTON: Climate change poses a serious threat to global growth, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, urging the world`s top emitters to agree on a floor for carbon prices.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told finance ministers meeting on climate change that countries should also ensure their stimulus funding aimed at halting the COVID-19 pandemic should target green investments.

Doing so, she said, could boost global gross domestic product by 0.7% on average in the first 15 years of the recovery.