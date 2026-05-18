'Clock is ticking': Trump warns Iran to move fast or "there won't be anything left of them"

Escalating the ongoing war of words amid a continuing diplomatic deadlock, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran as negotiations remained stalled over uranium stockpiles, sanctions relief, and compensation for war-related damages after months of conflict across the Middle East.

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!" Trump wrote on Sunday in a Truth Social post.

The US President’s sharp remarks came just hours after Iranian media disclosed Washington’s key conditions for resuming negotiations.

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According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the US wants Iran to surrender 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, limit operations to a single nuclear facility, withdraw its demand for war compensation, accept that most of its frozen assets will remain blocked, and agree to end the war across all fronts only after talks conclude.

In a swift counter-response, Tehran announced its own five preconditions for resuming negotiations.

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According to Iranian media reports, Tehran said it would resume negotiations only if military operations across the region, particularly in Lebanon, are halted, sanctions imposed on Iran are lifted, and its frozen overseas assets are released.

Iran also demanded compensation for war-related damages and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Targeting external adversaries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the US and Israel of attempting to destabilise Iran during the conflict. He alleged that their aim was to fuel insecurity within the country by supporting “terrorist groups.”

President Pezeshkian made the remarks during a high-level meeting in Iran with Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi amid rising tensions across the region.

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According to Iranian media reports, Pezeshkian said the alleged plan ultimately failed because neighbouring countries did not permit their territories to be used against Iran.

The Iranian President also expressed gratitude to Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iraq for refusing to allow the US or Israel to use their land for strikes targeting Iran, state-linked media reported.

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz continues to be a key flashpoint in the crisis, with Iran tightening oversight of shipping through the strategic waterway, while the US has intensified pressure on Iranian ports and maritime trade through an extensive naval blockade.

These geopolitical tensions have continued to simmer despite a ceasefire reached earlier this year through Pakistani mediation. Although the temporary truce halted large-scale fighting between the sides, it was unable to yield a long-term political agreement.

The US President Trump, on several occasions, made it very clear that he agreed to a ceasefire with Iran as a 'favour to Pakistan' along with ruling out any further bombing of the Persian Gulf nation, with which Washington has been at odds for several decades.

"We did the ceasefire as a request from another nation. I would have really benefited from it, but we did it as a favour to Pakistan. They are terrific people, the Field Marshal and the Prime Minister," Trump said.