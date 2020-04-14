Close to 19 lakh Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases globally, over 1,17,569 dead

The coronavirus pandemic on Monday (April 13, 2020) moved close to infect over 19,00,000 people around the world.

According to the COVID-19 data by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU), as of 10:20 PM IST on Monday, there were around 18,83,119 people around the globe who have been tested positive for the coronavirus. The global death count surged to 1,17,569.

The United States (US) has been the worst-hit nation that has reported close to 30% of the total confirmed cases in the world. The US now has over 5,60,891 COVID-19 positive cases in the country. This includes all the 50 states of the mainland, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as reported by CNN.

Spain which has been under a complete lockdown since March 15, is at the second spot with around 1,69,496 coronavirus confirmed cases.

Italy, that announced the restrictions in the movement of people on March 10, has seen a decline in the number of confirmed cases. It reported over 3,153 cases on Monday compared to 4,092 infections on Sunday. The number of new cases was the lowest since April 7.

France with 1,33,6685 infections, Germany with 1,28,002 cases, the United Kingdom with 89,564 are few of the other severely-hit countries.

China's total count of the confirmed cases touched 83,213, while Iran and Turkey witnessed over 73,303 and 61,049 cases respectively.

The US remained top on the list of the most deaths due to the coronavirus where the death toll surged to 22,861. New York reported over 6,898 deaths.

Italy on Monday became the second country in the world to see over 20,000 deaths. The death count rose by 566 on Monday, up from 431 the day before and jumped to 20,465.

Spain reported over 17,489 deaths while in France, around 14,393 French people succumbed to the fatal virus.

The UK (11,329), Iran (4,585), Belgium (3,903) and Hubei China (3,221) are the other countries on the list of the most deaths due to the coronavirus.