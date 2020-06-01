Close to 68,000 new COVID-19 cases, 2,203 deaths globally in 24 hours

New Delhi: The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus on Monday (June 1, 2020) infected close to 68,000 people across the globe, while the total number of deaths in the last 24 hours was at 2,203.

According to the Worldometers website at 12:00 AM IST on Tuesday (June 2, 2020), there are more than 63.27 lakh coronavirus confirmed cases around the world, whereas, over 3.75 lakh people have died due to the virus that was first detected in late December 2019.

Exactly a month ago on May 1, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the world was at 33.94 lakh and the death count was at 2.39 lakh. The total number of cases increased by almost 86.41 per cent, while the death count increased by around 56.90 per cent in the last 30 days.

While around 28.81 lakh people across the world have recovered, over 30.69 lakh are still struggling with the virus.



The US has been the worst-hit country where the number of total cases has crossed 18.45 lakh. The US on Monday registered 8,225 fresh cases. There are still 11.33 lakh active cases in the US.

The US is followed by Brazil that reported 4,855 new cases in the last 24 hours. Brazil's total count has increased to 5.19 lakh now.

Russia witnessed the most number of cases in the world in the last 24 hours where 9,035 new cases were recorded. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Russia has surged to 4.14 lakh.

Spain on the fourth spot has seen 2.86 lakh cases, while the UK on the fifth spot has 2.76 lakh COVID-19 confirmed infections.

Italy (2.33 lakh), India (1.98 lakh), France (1.88 lakh), Germany (1.83 lakh), and Turkey (1.64 lakh) are the other names in the top-10 worst-hit countries.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The USA with 1,06,479 deaths remained the country with the most number of coronavirus deaths. The USA on Monday reported 284 new deaths.

The UK on the second spot has seen 39,045 deaths. The UK on Monday released a new total that includes an additional 445 deaths in England in the period April 24 to May 31.

Italy with 33,475 casualties has been the fourth worst-hit country

Brazil (29,534), France (28,802) and Spain (27,127) have also been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.