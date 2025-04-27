Closely Monitoring Situation Between India And Pakistan: Chinese Minister Wang Yi

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday, stating that China is closely monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan, NDTV reported, citing China's state media Global Times.

In the telephone conversation, Wang told Mr Dar that China supports an impartial investigation into the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 civilians lost there live.

During the call, Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed hope that both sides will exercise restraint, engage in dialogue, and take steps to ease tensions.

Wang’s comments came after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack on tourists near Pahalgam on April 22. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba which resulted in the death of 26 people.

Following the incident, India has already taken major actions against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and banning all Pakistani visas.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack. NIA officials are visiting the scene, a well-known tourist destination, which has been sealed to preserve evidence.