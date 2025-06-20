Cluster bombs have long been a cause for global concern. These weapons release many smaller explosives—called submunitions or bomblets—over a wide area. The problem is, not all of them explode as intended. Unexploded bomblets can remain active for years, posing a serious threat to civilians long after a conflict ends.

Although only a few countries have used them in combat, nearly 75 countries still store these weapons. The risk extends beyond use in war—there’s also the danger of them being transferred to other nations or armed groups. The scale of potential destruction could surpass the damage once caused by landmines.

While newer designs include safety features like self-destruct mechanisms, these have not proven reliable in real combat. The humanitarian cost remains high, making cluster munitions one of the most controversial weapons of modern warfare.

Iran’s Recent Use of Cluster Bombs

On June 19, 2025, Iran reportedly fired a ballistic missile equipped with a cluster warhead into central Israel, marking the first confirmed use of such weapons in the ongoing conflict.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the warhead exploded at around 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) above the ground, releasing approximately 20 submunitions across an area spanning 8 kilometers (5 miles). One bomblet struck a house in Azor, causing property damage but no injuries.

The IDF condemned the use of cluster bombs, highlighting their wide-area impact and high risk to civilians. This incident has renewed global concerns over the deployment of these controversial weapons in populated regions.

What Are Cluster Munitions?

Cluster munitions are weapons designed to release many smaller bombs over a wide area. These bomblets are packed into a larger container, which breaks open mid-air, scattering the submunitions across the target zone.

They can be:

Dropped from aircraft,

Launched from artillery,

Fired via missiles.

Depending on the type, one cluster bomb can release dozens to over 600 bomblets.

Origins and Use

Cluster bombs were first introduced during World War II and became widely used during the Cold War. They were intended to destroy multiple enemy targets—such as vehicles or soldiers—spread across a battlefield. Their ability to cover large areas made them attractive for use in large-scale military operations.

Why Are They So Dangerous?

1- Unexploded Bomblets

Many bomblets fail to detonate on impact and become unexploded ordnance (UXO). These can remain dangerous for decades and may explode if disturbed.

2- Civilian Harm

These unexploded bombs often injure or kill civilians—especially children, farmers, and returning residents. Everyday activities like farming or rebuilding homes become hazardous.

3- Inaccuracy

Cluster bombs are not precision-guided. Weather, wind, and other factors can cause them to scatter unpredictably. When used near populated areas, they can strike homes, schools, and hospitals.

4- Long-Term Impact

Some regions remain contaminated with thousands or even millions of unexploded bomblets, blocking development, agriculture, and safe resettlement for years.

How Many Fail to Explode?

In real combat conditions, 10% to 40% of bomblets do not explode as intended. This means every use leaves behind a significant number of deadly remnants that can harm civilians long after the conflict ends.

Why Humanitarian Groups Want Them Banned

Cluster bombs cause long-term, indiscriminate harm. Their use continues to affect civilians even years after a war is over. Humanitarian organizations, the United Nations, and many governments are pushing for a global ban to prevent future tragedies.

Global Production and Stockpiles

34 countries have produced over 210 types of cluster munitions, including bombs, missiles, rockets, artillery shells, and dispensers.

Most of these munitions are now over 20 years old, making them increasingly unreliable and unsafe.

At least 75 countries still maintain stockpiles, containing millions of cluster bombs and billions of bomblets.

If even a small portion of these are used or fall into the wrong hands, the humanitarian damage could be massive.

Usage in Conflict

Despite the widespread ownership, fewer than 15 countries have actually used cluster munitions in active conflicts. Occasionally, non-State armed groups—like militias or rebels—have also deployed them.

Do Newer Technologies Help?

Some modern cluster munitions are built with self-destruct mechanisms that aim to reduce the number of unexploded bomblets. While these features perform better in laboratory tests, they have not proven reliable in actual warfare. Many bomblets still fail to detonate, leaving dangerous UXO behind.

Signs of Progress

There is some hope. At least four countries that once produced cluster bombs have now completely halted their production through national laws or policy changes. These are early steps toward a broader international consensus against their use.

Why Technology Alone Is Not Enough

No technical upgrade has been able to eliminate the humanitarian dangers posed by cluster munitions. Design improvements in controlled settings don’t always translate into real-world reliability. Experts agree: technical fixes alone cannot solve the problem.

The Only Real Solution

Cluster bombs are outdated, dangerous, and unpredictable, especially in modern warfare. Even the newest models leave behind deadly explosives that threaten civilian lives for years.

The only safe and humane solution is clear:

Stop producing, using, and spreading these weapons.

Only through global cooperation and strong international laws can we protect future generations from this lingering threat.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)