A police helicopter was attacked in Colombia on Thursday and leaving 12 officers dead and three others injured in a significant security breach. Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed the deaths and blamed dissidents of the dissolved Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Helicopter Attacked While on Anti-Drug Mission

According to President Petro, the helicopter was transporting police personnel to the Antioquia region in northern Colombia for a mission to eradicate coca leaf crops—the primary raw material for cocaine. The aircraft was reportedly targeted by a drone as it flew over the cultivation areas.

Early reports by Petro on X (formerly Twitter) said that eight police officers were killed. Antioquia Governor Andrés Julián later confirmed the death toll of 12 officers, with three injured. Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez said a preliminary probe indicates the drone attack ignited a blaze that caused the aircraft to crash.

Video Records Attack as Bloodshed Intensifies

Videos on social media depict the instant when the helicopter came under fire from the drone, followed by a massive cloud of smoke pouring out from the crash site. This media proof of the drone attack has been used extensively, highlighting the ferocity of the assault.

The president had first accused the Gulf Clan, which is Colombia's biggest up-and-running drug cartel, of the attack, implying that it was retaliation for a recent cocaine seizure. FARC dissidents and members of the Gulf Clan have both been known to be operating in Antioquia.

The bombing follows as coca leaf production remains on the increase in Colombia. According to a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, it was discovered that the cultivated area hit an all-time high of 253,000 hectares in 2023, which has continued to drive clashes with armed forces.

Different Car Bomb Attack Kills Five

In a different and unconnected attack on the same day, a car bomb detonated in front of a military flight academy. At least five people were killed and over 30 injured in the explosion. FARC dissidents were also blamed by President Petro for the attack, which used an explosive device planted inside a vehicle. The Colombian air force has yet to release further information about the explosion.

