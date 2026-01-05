'Colombia Run By A Sick Man': After Venezuela, Trump Threatens Military Operation Against Bogota

United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US could carry out a military operations against Colombia, as the country is run by a 'sick man' who runs 'cocaine mills'. Notably, the threat comes days after the US attacked Venezuela for an alleged drug cartel and captured President Nicolas Maduro. Trump also warned that the United States remains prepared to expand operations beyond Venezuela if necessary. “We were prepared to do a second strike,” Trump said, adding that the option remains open if governments in the region do not “behave.”

Trump Threatens Colombia

Threatened military action against Colombia's government while speaking to reporters, Trump said that such an operation 'sounds good' to him.

"Colombia is very sick, too, run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he's not going to be doing it very long," said Trump, in a reference to Colombia's President Gustavo Petro.

Trump further said, "He has cocaine mills, cocaine factories, and he is not going to be doing it very long."

When the reporter asked if the US would pursue a military operation against Colombia, Trump answered, "It sounds good to me."

US Action In Venezuela

American Delta Forces carried out a limited military operation in Venezuela's capital, Caracas as they bombed multiple sites, including ports and military installations on Saturday while capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Maduro has been locked in a notorious federal jail in New York after his capture by the US forces at a military base in his country.

Once the unquestioned ruler of the oil-rich South American nation, in the video released by the White House, he was in a brown uniform, manacled and clutching a water bottle while two DEA officers held him on either side by his elbows.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who were taken in the early Saturday morning raid, landed at the Stewart Air National Guard Base about 100 kilometres from the city, from where they were flown to a heliport in downtown Manhattan near federal offices and courts.

Maduro, who had a $50 million bounty for his capture, was taken from the Venezuelan military base, Fuerte Tiuna, to the USS Iwo Jima, one of the Navy ships in the armada surrounding Venezuela, before being flown to the US air base.