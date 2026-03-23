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NewsWorldColombian military plane carrying over 100 troops crashes on takeoff, many feared dead
COLOMBIA MILITARY PLANE CRASH

Colombian military plane carrying over 100 troops crashes on takeoff, many feared dead

A Colombian Air Force C-130 Hercules carrying more than 100 soldiers crashed on takeoff near Puerto Leguizamo in the country's southern Amazon region on Monday, with authorities fearing most on board were killed. President Gustavo Petro condemned the accident and warned that officials failing to modernise the military would be removed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 10:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Colombian military plane carrying over 100 troops crashes on takeoff, many feared dead

A Colombian military transport plane carrying more than 100 soldiers crashed shortly after takeoff on Monday, with authorities fearing the majority of those on board have been killed.

The aircraft, a Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules tactical transport plane, went down near Puerto Leguizamo, a remote town deep in Colombia's southern Amazon region, close to the border with Peru. The crash site was approximately three kilometres from an urban centre.

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State broadcaster RCN aired footage showing a badly damaged fuselage engulfed in flames in a forest clearing. The C-130 Hercules can typically carry around 100 troops.

Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed the crash and said military units had reached the scene, but cautioned that the full picture was still emerging. "The exact number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been determined," he said.

Local outlet BluRadio, citing authorities, reported that 110 soldiers were on board at least two full platoons, according to a military source quoted by Reuters. Colombia's military initially said around 80 troops were believed to be dead.

Sanchez described it as a moment of national grief. "It is a deeply painful event for the country. May our prayers bring some measure of comfort," he posted on social media.

President Gustavo Petro reacted swiftly, expressing hope that the death toll would not be as severe as feared. "I hope there are no fatalities in this horrific accident that should never have happened," he wrote on X.

He used the moment to renew his criticism of bureaucratic obstacles, he says, that have held back plans to modernise Colombia's military. "I will grant no further delays; it is the lives of our young people that are at stake," he said, adding, "If civilian or military administrative officials are not up to this challenge, they must be removed."

Lockheed Martin, the American defence company that manufactures the C-130 Hercules, did not respond to a request for comment.

The causes of the crash remain under investigation.

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