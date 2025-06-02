Colorado: Several Victims Set Ablaze In Boulder, FBI Investigates ‘Targeted Terror Attack’

Boulder Terror Attack: A disturbing incident unfolded in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday, leaving several people injured after a group of Jewish protesters were attacked while demanding the release of Israeli hostages. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken over the case, labeling it a "targeted terror attack."

According to eyewitnesses, the attacker reportedly used Molotov cocktails to set people on fire, causing burn injuries among the victims. A suspect was taken into custody and hospitalized, although their identity has not been disclosed.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the investigation, stating, "We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado."

"Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," he added.

@FBI — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 1, 2025

However, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn cautioned that it's too early to determine the motive behind the attack. "It's way too early to speculate motive," he said, adding that the police are still gathering preliminary information.

The attack occurred near a "Walk to Remember" event, organized to raise awareness about the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. Chief Redfearn described the incident as "unacceptable" and asked the public to think about the victims and their families.

The scene after the attack was tense, with law enforcement agents and police dogs searching for potential threats. Multiple blocks of the pedestrian mall area were evacuated, and the public was instructed to stay clear.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations condemned the violence, calling it "terrorism against Jews" that "does not stop at the Gaza border — it is already burning the streets of America." He emphasized that the attack on Jewish protesters, who were demanding the release of hostages, was a clear case of terrorism.

pic.twitter.com/gdav3zTmD9 — Danny Danon (@dannydanon) June 1, 2025

“Today, in Boulder, Colorado, Jewish people marched with a moral and humane demand: to return the hostages. In response, the Jewish protesters were brutally attacked, with an attacker throwing Molotov cocktails at them,” he said.

As the investigation continues, the community remains shaken. The FBI and local authorities are working together to uncover the facts and determine the motive behind the attack. For now, the focus remains on supporting the victims and their families.