Combat strategy? Why videos of citizens with AK-47s are emerging from Iran | DNA Decodes

Following recent warnings from US President Donald Trump, Iran has reportedly begun large-scale civilian weapons training programs across the country, raising fears of renewed conflict in the Middle East.

Reports and videos emerging from Iran show civilians being trained to use AK-47 rifles in television studios and public places. Women and children are also participating in the drills. The developments come after Trump stated that America’s patience was running out and that Iran had very little time left for a deal. In today’s DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the viral videos showing the people in Iran learning to use A-47 rifles:

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According to the reports, Iranian authorities, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Basij militia are jointly training civilians to defend cities in the event of a military attack or ground operation by the United States or Israel.

Iran is reportedly preparing ordinary citizens, including women and children, to act as guerrilla fighters in case of a ground invasion.

The campaign has been described as “Sacrifice Life for Iran,” and large numbers of people are said to be registering for the training initiative.

Training programs are being conducted in news studios and public intersections, where IRGC experts are teaching civilians how to use weapons.

Videos from Iran show not only men but also women in hijabs participating in firearms training exercises. Footage circulating online shows civilians learning how to operate AK-47 rifles and prepare for potential wartime situations.

One video reportedly shows television studios being used to demonstrate the handling of heavier machine guns in addition to AK-47 rifles.

Beyond television broadcasts, large crowds of women have also reportedly gathered in public areas to receive firearms training. Videos show women learning how to dismantle and reassemble AK-47 rifles as part of weapons maintenance exercises.

Children were also seen participating in training sessions involving firearms. The preparations are being viewed as part of Iran’s response to the possibility of a future American military attack.