Comet 3I/ATLAS Breaks Speed Records: Could Cross New York To Beijing In 3 Minutes

Comet 3I/ATLAS - The Speed Demon of Space: Comet 3I/ATLAS has captured the imagination of astronomers and space enthusiasts worldwide. Discovered on July 1, 2025, by NASA’s ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System), this interstellar visitor is breaking records and challenging our understanding of celestial travelers.

Record-Breaking Speed

According to NASA, 3I/ATLAS is moving through the solar system at a mind-blowing 130,000 miles per hour (209,000 kilometers per hour). To put that into perspective, this speed is fast enough to traverse the distance from New York City to Beijing in just three minutes. Scientists believe this extreme velocity indicates that the comet has been drifting through interstellar space for billions of years, accelerating the longer it traveled.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Changing Visitor

Since its discovery, astrophotographers and researchers have observed that the comet is showing changes in shape, size, and color. Recent photos captured during the September 7, 2025 “blood moon” total lunar eclipse suggest that 3I/ATLAS may be turning bright green as it nears the halfway mark of its solar system journey. Experts suggest this transformation could be due to the comet’s increasing proximity to the Sun, which triggers sublimation of ices and release of gases.

ALSO READ | Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Reveals Mysterious Tail As It Heads Into Our Solar System

Closest Approach to the Sun

Comet 3I/ATLAS is expected to reach its closest point to the Sun on October 30, 2025, at approximately 1.4 astronomical units (around 210 million kilometers or 130 million miles), just inside the orbit of Mars. This is a rare opportunity for scientists to study a true interstellar visitor and understand its composition, origin, and behavior in unprecedented detail.

ALSO READ | Alien Spacecraft Or Cosmic Visitor? 24 KM Long Mysterious Object 3I/ATLAS Speeds Toward Earth At 135,000 MPH

A Celestial Spectacle

The recent photos of the comet were captured under dark skies in Namibia, coinciding with the total lunar eclipse that created unusually dark conditions. Astrophotographers Michael Jäger and Gerald Rhemann highlighted subtle changes in brightness and color, fueling further curiosity among astronomers about what this comet might reveal about the broader cosmos.

Be a team player



We recently observed comet 3I/ATLAS with our Near-Infrared Spectrograph instrument, adding to the data collected by @NASAHubble and the recently launched SPHEREx mission. https://t.co/BiLIMavzpz pic.twitter.com/DAheWiBfQB — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 28, 2025

As 3I/ATLAS continues its sprint through our solar system, astronomers and space enthusiasts alike are keeping a close watch. From its staggering speed to its potential green glow, this interstellar comet offers a glimpse into the mysteries of the universe beyond our solar system.