‘Coming soon?’ Iran threatens to block Bab al-Mandeb after Trump orders Hormuz blockade

Hours after U.S-Iran peace talks collapsed in Islamabad without an agreement, American President Donald Trump ordered a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a swift rhetorical response, Iran’s state broadcaster hinted at potential retaliation by disrupting another vital maritime chokepoint, the ‘Bab al-Mandeb’ Strait.

The high-stakes negotiations in Pakistan, which lasted nearly 21 hours, ended in a stalemate on Sunday.

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U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, confirmed no deal was reached, citing Iran’s refusal to accept Washington’s terms on its nuclear program and other core issues.

Shortly afterward, President Trump announced that the U.S. Navy would impose a “complete blockade” on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports.

U.S. Central Command stated the measure would begin on Monday at 10 a.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. local time in Iran). Ships traveling between non-Iranian ports would still be permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz, but any vessels linked to Iranian ports or coastal waters would be blocked.

“Naval blockade of Iran? Bab al-Mandeb Coming soon?!” posted the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iran’s state television and radio organization, on X late Sunday.

The cryptic message, suggesting further escalation, is widely interpreted as a veiled threat that Iran or its regional allies, particularly the Houthis in Yemen, could target the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the narrow waterway linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden between Yemen and the Horn of Africa on the Arabian Peninsula from Djibouti and Eritrea.

Naval blockade of Iran?



Bab al-mandeb

Coming soon?! — IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) April 12, 2026

Bab al-Mandeb: The global oil artery

This chokepoint is strategically critical: it serves as a gateway for shipping between Europe, Asia, and West Asia, carrying significant volumes of oil, liquefied natural gas, and container traffic.

Disruptions there in recent years by Houthi forces have already forced rerouting and raised insurance costs for global shipping.

The IRIB post comes amid a broader pattern of Iranian warnings. Senior Iranian figures and advisors to the Supreme Leader have previously equated threats to Bab al-Mandeb with U.S. pressure on Hormuz, suggesting a strategy of mutual disruption of global energy routes.

The U.S. move aims to counter what Washington describes as Iranian interference in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that handles roughly 20% of global oil trade.

Trump had earlier accused Iran of imposing unauthorised “tolls” on passing vessels and vowed strong action if the route was not fully reopened.

The simultaneous pressure on both Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb could trigger sharp spikes in oil prices, further strain global supply chains, and risk direct naval confrontations.



