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  • /Commercial vessel hit by missile in Gulf of Oman off Pakistan coast near Gwadar : Report

Commercial vessel hit by missile in Gulf of Oman off Pakistan coast near Gwadar : Report

Details about the vessel, including its name, flag, the extent of the damage and the condition of its crew, were not immediately available.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Commercial vessel hit by missile in Gulf of Oman off Pakistan coast near Gwadar : Report
Image Credit: Screengrab/Google Maps

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