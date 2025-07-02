'Communist Lunatic': Trump Slams Zohran Mamdani, Says Will Make New York 'Hot, Great'

United States President Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack against Democrat Zohran Mamdani, who is in the race for the New York mayor post. Taking to Truth Social, Trump termed Mamdani a 'Communist Lunatic' and added that he would save New York City to make it great once again. Trump said that he has all the cards required to save New York City.

“As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it ‘Hot’ and ‘Great’ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA," said Trump on Truth Social. This is yet another attack on Mamdani by Trump. He had earlier called Mamdani 'pure, true communist' and a 'total nut job'.

“We’ll have a lot of fun with him if he’s elected. A lot of people are saying he is here illegally… We’re going to look over everything," Trump had said while hinting at verification of Mamdani's citizenship. The US President also said that Zohran Mamdani could be arrested if he tries to interfere with the ICE operations.

Soon after, Mamdani took to X and shared a defiant response. "The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported. Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorize our city. His statements don’t just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you," said Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani said that he won't accept this intimidation. "That Trump included praise for Eric Adams in his authoritarian threats is unsurprising, but highlights the urgency of bringing an end to this Mayor’s time in City Hall. At the very moment when MAGA Republicans are attempting to destroy the social safety net, kick millions of New Yorkers off of healthcare and enrich their billionaire donors at the expense of working families, it is a scandal that Eric Adams echoes this President’s division, distraction and hate. Voters will resoundingly reject it in November," said Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani, who moved to the United States from Uganda in 1998 at the age of seven, was born to parents of South Asian heritage and officially became an American citizen in 2018. Although he is a legally naturalized citizen and currently serves as a New York State Assemblymember, his citizenship status has become a point of controversy amid growing tensions with Donald Trump.

An old video of Mamdani criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots and claiming that Muslims were wiped out from the state has resurfaced and gone viral once again. Mamdani faced growing criticism over the issue.