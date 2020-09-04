'Completely untrue,' says China after reports claim Taiwan shot down its Sukhoi-35 aircraft

TAIPEI: Amid simmering tensions between China and Taiwan for the past several days, Beijing on Friday clarified that report claiming that Taiwan shot down one of its Sukhoi-35 aircraft is completely “untrue and false information.”

“In response to the internet spread of "Taiwan shot down a CCP SU-35 aircraft?" Air Force Command solemnly refuted today that this is false information, and completely untrue,” the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China said in a statement.

The Air Force Command pointed out that it strongly condemns such malicious acts by deliberately creating and disseminating false information on the Internet in an attempt to confuse the audience,’’ the Ministry added.

The reactions from China’s Air Force came after a video claiming that Taiwan shot down a Chinese fighter jet over alleged intrusion into its airspace went viral on the social media platforms.

In the video, it can be clearly seen that the debris of an aircraft has fallen in a colony. It was reported that Taiwan used the US Patriot missile defense system to bring down the Chinese jet.

According to media reports, Taiwan had in the past several times warned Chinese aircraft to stay out of Taiwan's airspace. It is being told that the pilot has been injured in this incident. If this incident proves to be true, then a war-like situation may arise before the two hostile countries.

America has been supporting Taiwan in its skirmish against China. Taiwan's Navy and Airforce are on the alert to deal with any type of aggression from China.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has made several new announcements to further strengthen the reserve military forces to increase its military strength.

Taiwan has resorted to such a stance after China implemented the National Security Act in Hong Kong and also threatened to merge Taiwan under a two-nation system. Apart from this, China has always threatened to combine Taiwan with military force in its country.