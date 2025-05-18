A controversial Donald Trump appointment to a White House religious freedom advisory board is being brought into renewed focus after reports verified that two individuals with previous extremist affiliations were appointed to the board — including one who admitted training with the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan.

Based on The Washington Post and independent reports, Ismail Royer, once a jihadist who had spent 13 years in prison on terrorism-related convictions, was appointed to the White House Commission on Religious Freedom's Advisory Board under the Trump administration.

Royer was indicted in 2003 with conspiring to provide assistance to a foreign terrorist group and engaging in jihadist activity, including support for LeT and Al-Qaeda. He pleaded guilty in 2004 to terrorism-related weapons charges and was given a 20-year prison term, serving 13 before he was released.

Royer's Terror Connections And Rehabilitation

Royer confessed in previous interviews to visiting a Lashkar training facility in Pakistan in 2000, and subsequently urging other US-based Muslims to join the organisation in the name of religious obligation and in support of Kashmiris.

"I liked the people in LeT," Royer said in a 2023 interview with the Middle East Forum. "It felt more like tourism than serious training. It was like, 'Here, shoot some guns, explore the mountains, and then go back home.'"

In spite of his history, the Trump administration advocated Royer's inclusion, highlighting his rehabilitation and interfaith activities. He is presently the Director of the Islam and Religious Freedom Action Team at the Religious Freedom Institute, where he works to advance peace and religious pluralism.

The White House stated: "Since converting to Islam in 1992, Royer has studied under traditional Islamic scholars and worked for over a decade with nonprofit organisations to promote interfaith harmony and religious freedom."

Another Controversial Pick: Hamza Yusuf

Also appointed to the board was Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, co-founder of Zaytuna College in California and well-known Islamic scholar renowned for his work in theology. His appointment was opposed by some right-wing critics, including activist Lara Loomer, a longtime supporter of President Trump, who charged that Yusuf had allied himself with Islamist ideologies and that both appointments hurt U.S. security interests.

Loomer called Royer's appointment "crazy," likening it to putting a "reformed bank robber in charge of the Federal Reserve."

Wider Implications And Responses

Whereas some critics regard these appointments as a major blunder, others have referred to Royer's redemption and dedication to pushing back against extremism through religious engagement as an example of deradicalisation.

Nevertheless, the disclosures have raised questions regarding vetting procedures and national security criteria in advisory appointments during the last administration, with renewed calls for open disclosure by current White House officials.

The Biden administration has not commented on whether any of these appointees still hold association with federal commissions or advisory boards.