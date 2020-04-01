Coronavirus COVID-19 can spread through air and lingers in rooms after patients have left, claims study

A new study has suggested that coronavirus COVID-19 has the ability to spread through the air and can remain contagious for hours.

The study claimed that scientists in the US found high levels of the deadly virus lingering in rooms hours after patients had left from the room. The University of Nebraska researchers also said that traces of the coronavirus were also discovered in hospital corridors outside the rooms of positive patients.

According to researchers, the findings of the study shows that protective clothing are very important for healthcare workers dealing with coronavirus patients.

It is to be noted that the study has not been peer-reviewed by other scientists yet and it is ye to be published in a scientific journal. For the study, the researchers took samples from rooms of 11 patients after these patients were kept in isolation following a diagnosis. The study suggests that people may be able to get infected with coronavirus without ever coming in contact with an infected person, reported Daily Mail.

Lead author James Lawler, an infectious diseases expert at the Nebraska University, said in a statement: "Our team was already taking airborne precautions with the initial patients we cared for. This report reinforces our suspicions. It's why we have maintained COVID patients in rooms equipped with negative airflow and will continue to make efforts to do so - even with an increase in the number of patients."

"Our health care workers providing care will be equipped with the appropriate level of personal protective equipment. Obviously, more research is required to be able to characterize environmental risk," he added.

The researchers also claimed that traces of coronavirus was also found on commonly used items such as toilets, lending credence to the theory that the virus can spread on surfaces.

Notably, England's chief medical officer had earlier said that people can get infected by touching their faces after touching any contaminated surfaces. Professor Chris Whitty told Daily Mail that the COVID-19 can stay contagious on hard metal or plastic surfaces like door handles or handrails for around 72 hours.