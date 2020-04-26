Coronavirus COVID-19 triggers nightmares, similar to Ebola outbreak and 9/11 tragedy

As the world continues to battle coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic with face masks and extended lockdowns, people are united in more than sharing their just virtual lives. According to a report by NBC news report, several people across the world are suffering from sleep-related disorders and experiencing nightmares also called as "quarandreams".

People have decribed their dreams where they saw bugs, other natural distasters occuring on earth, experincing physical pain. These experiences are being discussed by people in Whatsapp conversations or virtual meetups.

The report quoates US Florida-based dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg, who uses psychology to interpret people’s dreams. She says the stress of lockdown, relationship worries and a loss of all things familiar are triggering such emotional and surreal night time encounters.

She has been getting requests for appointments from people wanting to talk about their experiences on her Facebook page ever since the beginning of the lockdown period.

While Dr. Deirdre Barrett, a psychologist at Harvard University belives that this global pandemic situation could create emotional and psychological problmes for more than 30% of the people. They coould develop symptoms like post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, with nightmares, flashbacks, anxiety and difficulty sleeping.

Even WHO has documented psychological trauma in the wake of outbreaks during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa which resulted in “profound psychosocial implications at individual, community and international levels.”

Meanwhile, more than 29 lakh people have been infected with over 2 lakh fatalities reported world wide. European nations Italy, Spain, France and the US have been the worst affected in this virus outbreak.