Coronavirus global death toll reaches 2247; Iran reports two more deaths

Iran on Friday reported two more deaths and confirmed 13 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to four and infections to 18. "Thirteen new cases have been confirmed," said Iran's Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Twitter. "Unfortunately two of them have lost their lives," he further tweeted.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) today briefed on the total number of deaths to coronavirus and said, "As of 6 am GVA time this morning, China has reported a total of 75,567 cases of coronavirus to WHO, including 2,239 deaths. In the past 24 hours, it has reported 892 new confirmed cases and 118 deaths."

WHO further said, "Outside China, there are now 1152 cases in 26 countries and 8 deaths."

Here are the nation-wise details of the cases registered due to coronavirus, and the death toll:

CHINA- 75,000 (INCLUDING 2236 DEATHS)

DIAMOND PRINCESS CRUISE- 634 (INCLUDING 2 DEATHS)

SOUTH KOREA- 106 (INCLUDING 1 DEATH)

JAPAN- 94 (INCLUDING 1 DEATH)

SINGAPORE- 85

HONG KONG- 67 (INCLUDING 2 DEATHS)

THAILAND- 35

TAIWAN- 24 (INCLUDING 1 DEATH)

MALAYSIA- 22

GERMANY- 16

VIETNAM- 16

AUS- 15

USA- 15

FRANCE- 12 (INCLUDING 1 DEATH)

MACAO- 10

UK- 9

UAE- 9

CANADA- 8

IRAN- 5 (INCLUDING 2 DEATHS)

PHILIPPINES- 3 (INCLUDING 1 DEATH)

ITALY-3

SWEDEN-1

South Korea remained the worst-infected country outside China as it confirmed 52 more cases of novel coronavirus taking the total figure to 156.

The Korean Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has said that 39 of the new cases registered in South Korea were linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu and more than 80 members of Shincheonji have now been infected, starting with a 61-year-old woman who developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services before being diagnosed, said a PTI report.

Israel also confirmed a coronavirus case of Friday as a woman who was a passenger on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship was tested positive upon return to her home country.

Israel's health ministry said she was one of 11 Israeli passengers who were brought back to Israel after being aboard the cruise liner Diamond Princess carrying 3,700 people which was quarantined off Yokohama since arriving on February 3.

Amid the list of the countries reporting coronavirus cases, Lebanon also confirmed its first case on Friday, informed the health ministry and said that two other suspected cases were being investigated. The virus was found in a 45-year-old Lebanese woman who had travelled from Qom in Iran, he said, adding that she was in good health.