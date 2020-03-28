Coronavirus registers most cases, deaths in a day; 26455 dead, 5.76 lakh positive

As the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to dig its vicious claws worldwide killing thousands and infecting lakhs of people, the total number of positive cases across the globe reached 576,859 and 26,455 people died according to figures on Friday midnight. The scale of its spread has left nations shocked and the medical fraternity stunned.

Coronavirus took 67 days to infect the first 1 lakh people after the outbreak on December 31, 2019. The next 1 lakh were infected in 11 days while the virus took four days to reach the 3 lakh-mark. From 3 to 4 lakh took just three days and the next 1 lakh took only two days.

Friday's figures show the maximum number of cases and deaths in 24 hours since the outbreak took place. The cases have been up 66,751 from 5,10,108 to 5,76,859 and the deaths up 26,455 from 22,993, a rise of 3,462. Among all the nations, the US tops the positive number of cases with 94,238 and the death toll in Italy has reached 9,134, 919 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Italy's coronavirus epidemic could peak in the next few days, experts said Friday, but regional authorities warned the crisis was far from over, as four more frontline doctors died. The national health institute (ISS) cautiously suggested lockdown measures to curb the spread of the disease The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy reported a steep rise in fatalities compared with the day before and remains in a critical situation.

Spain`s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 769 overnight to 4,858, but a senior health official said the daily increase in the number of fatalities was stabilizing. Spain is second only to Italy in the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide.

More than 300,000 cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Europe, with more than half registered in Italy and Spain. There were a total of 305,851 cases in Europe, including 18,289 deaths making it the worst-hit continent. Asia was in second place with 102,043 cases of which 3,683 were fatal.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to April 14 to tackle the spread of coronavirus. India till Friday midnight recorded over 700 positive cases and over 17 deaths. The lockdown by PM Modi is eyeing to break the scale of spread and ensure that those infected are confined to small areas making it easier for the medical system to treat the sick.