Cosmic Scars Reveal The Sun Once Had Siblings, And Their Breakup Was More Violent Than We Thought

For decades, astronomers have believed that the Sun was not born alone but emerged from the same cloud of gas and dust as several stellar siblings. What has remained unclear is how long those stars stayed together before drifting apart across the Milky Way. A new study has now attempted to answer this cosmic mystery, and the clues lie in the scars left at the very edge of our solar system.

The Sun’s Chaotic Childhood in a Packed Star Cluster

Scientists have long theorised that the Sun formed in a crowded stellar nursery, surrounded by many other newborn stars packed tightly in a shared cloud. While these stars began life together, their gravitational interactions were anything but peaceful.

Whenever two stars passed too close, their powerful gravity could violently disrupt each other’s early planetary systems. Objects at the outermost edges were the most vulnerable, many were tossed into extreme orbits or even ejected entirely. These ancient disturbances, researchers say, may still be visible today in the outskirts of our solar system.

Reading the Solar System’s “Cosmic Bruises”

To decode these ancient scars, a team led by Amir Siraj at Princeton University focused on nine distant bodies known as sednoids. These icy objects orbit more than 400 astronomical units from the Sun, yet surprisingly, their orbital planes are closely aligned with the planets.

This neat alignment offered a vital clue: despite being born in a turbulent cluster, the Sun may not have endured excessive chaos as it separated from its stellar siblings.

Simulations Reveal a Fast Escape

The researchers ran simulations of countless stellar flybys, tracking how they would influence the sednoids’ orbits. Assuming the Sun was surrounded by around 100 stars per cubic parsec, they deduced that it must have escaped the most hazardous region of its birth cluster within just 50 million years.

If true, this means the sednoids were thrown into their extreme orbits almost immediately — a cosmic fingerprint of the Sun’s early environment.

The Remaining Mystery

While the study offers compelling timelines for the Sun’s departure from its birth cluster, one puzzle remains unresolved: why did the sednoids end up so far from the Sun in the first place?

Despite this lingering question, the research strengthens the idea that our solar system bears the marks of a dramatic stellar breakup — one that shaped its structure billions of years later.